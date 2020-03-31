Kangana Ranaut: “Rangoli Doesn’t Have Kim Kardashian’s Butt But She Can…”

Kangana Ranaut is on a roll even during the quarantine period. The Manikarnika actress has been treating fans with videos every now and then, but it is her recent statement that’s grabbing eyeballs. Kangana has compared her sister Rangoli Chandel to Kim Kardashian minus the butt!

Yes, you heard that right! Recently, Kangana Ranaut was seen being a part of an Insta live video where she made several revelations, both in terms of her professional as well as personal life. While she revealed being approached for Salman Khan’s Sultan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, she also went onto compare Rangoli with Kim Kardashian and said her sister matches the level of sensationalism.

“Sometimes I feel people just throw the baby with the bathwater. I think it works in that space. Kim Kardashian is the most followed star on social media for sensationalism. Rangoli doesn’t have her butt, but she can be sensationalism,” said Kangana Ranaut in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Well, that’s quite a statement and we wonder what Rangoli has to say about this.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star and has been hosting the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians since years now. The show is a true reality to her personal life along and also features the entire family including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendal Jenner and Kylie Jenner along with their respective families.

Meanwhile, Kangana also revealed about Aditya Chopra approaching her for multiple projects. The diva rejected both Salman Khan’s Sultan as well as Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, which is based on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi which is slated for a release on 26th June, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!