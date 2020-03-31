Avengers: Endgame Trivia #6: THESE Were Going To Be Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man’s Last Words During His Death Scene!

In Avengers: Endgame, there were many scenes that left the fans heartbroken. But one of the most painful and emotional scenes to watch was Iron Man’s death. Played by Robert Downey Jr, it was not easy for fans to witness the end of one of their most beloved characters who has been a part of Marvel’s journey from the very beginning.

As promised, we are back with another trivia. The 6th trivia about Avengers: Endgame is related to Tony Stark aka Iron Man. We all remember the last moments of Iron Man after he snaps off Thanos using the infinity gauntlet. We all remember his powerful words ‘I’m Iron Man’ when he kills Thanos. Today’s trivia is about what would have been his last words in the film.

A few months ago, Marvel shared the entire script of Avengers: Endgame. The script mentioned that Tony Stark’s last words were going to be ‘I’m sorry’ to his wife Pepper Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. However, Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man’s last words during his final moments never made to the film.

A screenshot of the script was shared last year by Comicbook’s Brandon Davis on his Twitter page.

Read the tweet below:

i should not have read these pages pic.twitter.com/copSrDx9uw — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 13, 2019

This trivia is very important and interesting and also makes us emotional because it brings in front of our eyes Stark’s death scene from Avengers: Endgame. With this film, Downey’s journey with Marvel came to an end. However, there are reports that he will have a special appearance in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Only when the film releases, we will get to know if he’s really a part of the film or not.

What do you have to say about today’s Avengers trivia? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!