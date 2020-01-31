Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Mean Remarks On Motherhood, Applauds Kareena Kapoor Khan & Neena Gupta

Reacting to the society’s habit of body shaming and putting down women who have had kids, Kangana Ranaut says that we should we need to undo this attitude and evolve as individuals and as a society.

In Panga, Kangana plays the mother of an 8-year-old for which she put on 10 KGS.

She asks people not to use motherhood to mock someone. “You know there was a time when if somebody was dressed in a certain way, people would say, “kya Mummy lag rahi hai!, Do bachcho ki ma lag rahi hai”

Being a mother is the most coveted job in the world… it’s also the most difficult one…

“I believe that society leads by example. We also have directors like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neena Gupta who have gone out and carved a path for themselves after motherhood… motherhood for them is not an unconscious decision its done consciously.”

Kangana’s film Panga released on January 24r and has been garnering some great reviews. The actress is being applauded for playing the part with conviction.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!