Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared photos of her happy days with her two siblings. She says she feels they are one consciousness split in three.

In one photo posted on her verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Kangana is seen playing in the snow with her sister Rangoli. In another, she is seen posing with her brother Akshat for a selfie.

“My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three,” Kangana Ranaut captioned the photos.

My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z2DcNeROhd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 27, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Kangana shared a picture from the time she visited Kashi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi.

In the image, Kangana Ranaut was seen meditating along with actress Juhi Chawla and spiritual leader Sadhguru.

“This picture is from my recent visit to Kashi Vishvanath. Har Har Mahadev,” she had tweeted.

