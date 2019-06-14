Kangana Ranaut On Manikarnika Being Selected For Bucheon Film Festival: “It’s A Slap On Movie Mafia’s Face”

The stars are shining on Kangana Ranaut this year as she delivered Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which despite controversies, garnered a lot of praises from the audience and critics.

She proved all the producers wrong who claimed that female-driven movies don’t work well at the box office as compared to male hero films.

Manikarnika… which was the directorial debut for Kangana received rave reviews. Now, the film has been selected for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Asia’s largest film event. Kangana Ranaut, who’s currently enjoying her small break with her family in Himachal Pradesh is elated with the news. Along with Kangana’s film, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu’s AndhaDhun will also be screened at the festival.

Kangana is known to be unapologetic and her unabashed responses always makes it to headlines. She hit out at detractors for the step treatment meted out to her and her films. Here is what she said: “We are thrilled with this development, especially when Gully Boy was hailed by the entire industry and there was not a single word by anyone on Manikarnika. The movie mafia tried to kill this film but for Manikarnika to get commercial success and now international recognition along with other celebrated films is a big slap on movie mafia’s face. You can’t stop a good film especially in this time and age when the world is all one big family because of social media.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!