Kangana Ranaut Is All Praises For Akshay Kumar For THIS Reason!

Kangana Ranaut, who is famous for not just her work in films but also her realistic rants, once again spoke in length about the need for big stars to do meaningful films. The actress talked about how Akshay Kumar is the poster boy of women-centric films in India and she praises the fact that he is bringing such topics related to women forward.

She even spoke about the backlash that Akshay Kumar faced for having his face in the largest proportion on the poster of Mission Mangal. People criticized the fact the despite the film being about women achievers, Akshay was all over the place on the poster. Kangana said, ” Mission Mangal (MOM) is essentially a women scientists achievement film. But Akshay somewhere needs to be given credit that at least he is bringing these films to the forefront, otherwise, these stories never get okayed.”

She added, “Few males decided to support Manikarnika hence it was made so that responsibility they need to recognise and also to completely denying to play an important part in a women-centric film by male heroes is so bad and it is so wrong. If big stars are giving their faces and lending their star power to such projects it is ok.”

In an interview with SpotBoye, Kangana also described how film subjects that are women-centric are looked down upon by the cinema-going audiences. She perceives that around 80 percent of the audience is males and some of them are uneducated male audiences who look at cinema as sensual. She thinks that is where the problem with greenlighting women-centric film lies.

Workwise, Kangana will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga alongside Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi. She will also be seen as the lead in the J Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalavi and an out and out actioner Dhaakad.

