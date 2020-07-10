Kangana Ranaut Gets Her Own Customized Manikarnika Dolls, Check Out

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s social media team has shared a picture of a doll designed after the actress’ character in the 2019 film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by actress’ look in the film.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut’s team wrote: “#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It’s nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery.”

“Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” released on January 25 last year. Kangana Ranaut played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director.

Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.

Meanwhile, recently Kangana Ranaut called out renowned costume stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is Fashion Director at Vogue India, for using her pictures and “promoting themselves” despite banning her.

A tweet posted by Kangana’s team also mentioned “@VogueIndia has banned Kangana” because “@Anaita_Adajania (their style editor & now Fashion Director) is very close to Karan Johar”.

Kangana said in a statement: “During my movie ï¿½Fashion’ release in 2008 Vogue did a cover with Priyanaka Chopra and refused to put me on their cover they said I am not an A-lister, in 2014 Vogue approached me for a cover but Anaita refused to style me she sent her assistant and they shot it in Mukesh mills ( Mumbai-based ruined mill ),”

