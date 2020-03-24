Kangana Ranaut Brings In 33rd Birthday With Family While On Quarantine

Thalaivi actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday and her fans have showered her with immense love and affection. While the actress is in Manali quarantining with her family, here’s how she celebrated her birthday and looked a million bucks in the traditional attire.

Kangana who took off to Manali to spend the quarantine with her family, has been there since the shootings have been called off. Yesterday as she celebrated her birthday, the actress was seen wearing a bright pink traditional Indian sari paired with a heavy neckpiece and minimal makeup. Kangana looked at her natural best.

As per her popular fan page, there was a pooja organized by her family and the pictures are all over the internet. The pictures were captioned, “The Ranauts organised a birth pooja for the birthday of #KanganaRanaut. Goddess Durga is worshipped during this Pooja in the form of Kanyas. This is pure joy, guys.”

In the pictures Kangana was seen posing with her parents in an adorable picture, in another she was immersed in performing Pooja and in the next few Kangana can be seen having a good time with kids.

Later in the day the actress also thanked everyone who made her day special and also reminded people of the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. On the occasion, she recited a few lines from the famous Kaifi Azmi’s poem Ab Tumhare Hawaale.

Meanwhile, Kangana sister Rangoli Chandel had the cutest wish for her Chotu as she shared a throwback picture when they were kids.

Happy birthday Chotu( on the left side typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting home work done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling😬😁❤️… pic.twitter.com/1brwHlnHgv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

On the film front, Kangana has an amazing line up with Thalaivi, Dhaakad and a few speculated projects.

