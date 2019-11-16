Kalki Koechlin: Unlike Films, Characters In Web Have More Space & Scope

Joining the bandwagon of actors who are loving the digital space more than films, is Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress, Kalki Koechlin. Kalki who gained praises for her performance Netflix’s Sacred Games 2 this year said she is loving the webspace as it gives the actors a wider chance to experiment.

Speaking about doing multiple web series like Made In Heaven, Sacred Games 2, Smoke and so many more, Kalki said, “Yes I’ve been doing a lot of web because I’m enjoying the space. OTT platforms allow so much more in terms of content. There is so much that one can experiment with.”

Further speaking to Hindustan Times in the same interview, the Gully Boy actress said, “Unlike in a film, characters in web shows have more space and scope. The reason is the time — while a film is about a two- hour footage, a web show can go up to nine hours. So, not just the story, but the characters that are a part of it, also grow. But only quality will sustain and whatever platform focuses on that, is going to stay. Not all shows made on the web are going to stay in our memory for long. Only a few will.”

On the professional front, Kalki will next be seen in ZEE 5’s Horror series Bhram and on the silver screen was seen in the Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai. Kalki is also working on the second season of her podcast for BBC titled My Indian Life.

