Surbhi Jyoti On Qubool Hai: “My Mother Was Very Skeptical As She Thought It Is Some Fraud”

Surbhi Jyoti made a place in our hearts with the cheerful yet bold character she played in Qubool Hai. It is because of this show she rose to fame and even after so many years, people still remember as Zoya.

Qubool Hai was created by Gul Khan, and starred Karan Singh Grover in the lead role. Surbhi’s performance in the show looked so natural that it didn’t seem like it was her first show. However, the actress revealed an interesting tale of how her parents thought that the call she got for the show was a fraud.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the gorgeous actress said, “Gul saw me and asked me to fly down to Mumbai for a show. My mother was very sceptical as she thought it is some fraud. Why will anyone cast me out of nowhere, she thought. But then Gul booked tickets for me and gave her assurance. And within a week I was here, shooting and promos went on air, so then she was like, ‘okay, this is really happening.”

After Qubool Hai, she played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3. The third season was always top on the TRP charts and the audience was in love with Surbhi Jyoti’s other new avatar.

About being a part of such a popular show, the actress said that she was happy that she took the offer. Surbhi shared that she was initially skeptical to say yes due to the serpent bit in the show as she couldn’t relate to it.

“But, then I thought about Marvel movies and I was like if superman can think he can save the world, and spiderman can think he can pull web, then why can’t this girl not turn into a serpent?” added the actress.

