Actress Kalki Koechlin feels everyone is navigating through formerly unseen situations and is excited to share a glimpse of her latest “spoken word piece” virtually.

“A lot has changed in recent times, and we are navigating through formerly unseen situations. I am excited to speak virtually about my art, theatre, and presenting to them a spoken word piece I have worked on,” Kalki Koechlin said.

The actress will go live on Saturday on CRED, where she will be sharing spoken word poetry, and talking about her journey in the arts.

“It’s a great platform for engagement, and I look forward to my session,” Kalki Koechlin added.

CRED will also host a live session on May 8, which will feature a virtual play- ‘Lockdown Love’ created and presented by artist collective Kommune. The Kalki Koechlin starrer’s story has been adapted from Jonathan Rand’s “Check Please”. It is a modern-day take on arranged romance-in the time of a pandemic. It stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, and Ashwin Mushran.

