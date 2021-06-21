Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin misses surfing. The actress made the confession with her Instagram picture posted on Monday where she is seen surfing in a bright orange t-shirt paired with a black bikini bottom.

“March 2021. I miss that feeling,” she wrote as the caption.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was amazed by Kalki’s surfing skills and wrote, “So cool.”

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared that she wants to go surfing, too.

“I’ve wanted to do this forever! So good,” Sobhita wrote.

Kalki will next be seen in “Goldfish”, also featuring actors Neena Gupta and Rajit Kapur. The film is about Anamika (played by Kalki), who returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia.

In January, the UK shoot of the international project had to be postponed owing to Covid-19.

After making waves with films like “Margarita with a Straw”, “Yeh Jewani Hai Deewani” and “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, award-winning French-Indian actor Kalki Koechlin is to debut as a writer with “The Elephant In the Womb”, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on the eve of International Mothers Day on May 9.

In this unique graphic book, a combination of personal essays and think-pieces, we finally have that candid, funny and relatable book on pregnancy and parenting that mothers, expectant mothers, and anyone even thinking about motherhood have been waiting for.

Gorgeously illustrated by Ukrainian artist Valeriya Polyanychko, with deeply personal journal entries captured in real-time, alongside reflections and anecdotes, this is a ground-breaking book – it’s the motherload!

Commenting on the experience and inspiration, Kalki said: “While I was struggling with my pregnancy and my new role as a mother, it was my friends who helped me. They shared their rough times and dark phases and how they got through it with laughter and contemplation, and that helped me more than those who spoke only of the glorious, blessed babe in arms that brought light into their lives.”

Illustrator Valeriya Polyanychko, said: “We often take motherhood for granted and assume that it’s something that just happens. Kalki’s book uses quick wit and a sense of humour to take the reader down the long and winding road of parenting. Not only did Kalki’s emotional journey deeply resonate with me, but illustrating this book has also been one of the most profound and enriching experiences I’ve ever had.”

With whimsy and compassion, with uproariously funny art and spellbinding honesty, “The Elephant in the Womb” blends the deeply private with the blazingly political. It’s an eye-opener for anyone who has ever thought that pregnancy was all about the glow and that motherhood was all about fulfilment. From fixing broken parts to enduring untimely farts, Koechlin’s nuanced prose tells us the bare-faced truth about the physiological discomfort and manic expectations that make it a bittersweet experience.

Talking about the book she commissioned, Manasi Subramaniam, Executive Editor and Head of Literary Rights, Penguin Press, Penguin Random House India, said: “Kalki Koechlin’s book deals with the mother of all issues – the fact that parenting is as exhausting as it is fulfilling, as draining as it is inspiring, and as frustrating as it is joyous. We romanticize motherhood in popular culture, and I’m so glad Kalki has pulled back the curtain on what is essentially the physical and emotional labour of much of the female population.”

