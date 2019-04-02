As actor Ajay Devgn turned 50 on Tuesday, his wife and actress Kajol shared a heart warming message for him, saying that he looks “more handsome” now.

Kajol on Tuesday morning shared on social media a photograph of herself and Ajay, whom she called a “dauntingly serious husband”.

“Happy birthday to my dashing, debonair, dauntingly serious husband. I just seriously wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I seriously think you are more awesome at 50,” she captioned the image.

The two got married in 1999 and the couple have two children, Nysa and Yug.

Ajay began his acting career with “Phool Aur Kaante” in 1991. He then starred in films such as “Jigar”, “Vijaypath”, “Dilwale”, “Suhaag”, “Diljale”, “Ishq”, “Zakhm”, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, “Gangajal”,”Yuva”, “Apaharan”,”Omkara”, “Raid”, “Drishyam”, the “Golmaal” franchise and “Rajneeti”.

Ajay has won two National Film Awards and was also feted with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country. He owns a production company Ajay Devgn FFilms, which was established in 2000.

On completing 50, Ajay treated his fans with the trailer of his upcoming film “De De Pyaar De“.

He tweeted: “Half century poori ho gayi! Meri taraf se chhota sa gift. ‘De De Pyaar De Trailer’ (Have completed half century, here’s a small present from my side. ‘De De Pyaar De Trailer’.”)

His friends and colleagues took to Twitter to wish him:

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy birthday to the big brother. Only Love and respect. Have a great day AJ.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn it has been so much fun working with you on ‘Total Dhamaal’. Keep shining and making us laugh at your hilarious one-liners. Hope this year continues to be a ‘Total Dhamaal’ for you.

Suniel Shetty: Here’s wishing my super Kool super Krazee fabulous friend AJ a very very happy 50th birthday! Stay blessed.

Bhushan Kumar: Here’s wishing the versatile superstar and one of the most humble human beings @ajaydevgn a very Happy Birthday! May this year be filled with lots of love, goodness and success.

Abbas Mustan: Dear Ajay Devgn happy birthday… Stay blessed always.. Lots of love.

Divya Dutta: Happy birthday dearest Ajay Devgn! Lots of love have a great one.

