Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her sarcasm and sense of humour. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious post on her Instagram story hinting that she is looking for a cow that milks cash!

Advertisement

Kajol shared a poster of a red cow with the words “cash cow” written on it. “If only he was real,” the actress captioned the photo.

Advertisement

Kajol also revealed that she is in a chatty mood for the day. The actress shared a selfie where she is laughing her heart out. “Don’t talk to me coz I will talk to you for two hours and get no work done at all!” Kajol captioned the selfie on Instagram.

Responding to her post, fans expressed that they are in love with her beautiful smile and eager to chat with her all day, forgetting their work.

Kajol’s latest release is the digitally released film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has called the shots for the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

Must Read: OM: The Battle Within: Check Out The Grand Set Of This Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi Actioner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube