On Wednesday, Kajol was in the mood for a confession. She took to social media and declared she is not at all diplomatic.
The actress also explained why she feels this way: She said her expressions reveal the actual state of her mind! Kajol added that she has always been like this.
“When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all…Still the same …#MeWhenI #NotChanged,” Kajol tweeted on Wednesday along with a throwback photo from her younger days.
Still the same …#MeWhenI #NotChanged pic.twitter.com/pGNKXpGLX2
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 8, 2020
Trending
Reacting to her tweet, fans showered Kajol with love.
“Yes as always your face and smile says it all,” commented a user.
“Respected Kajol mam, you are a true definition of beauty with simplicity. Keep shining, god bless you,” shared a fan.
“Well u were certainly not diplomatic ..but currently u are for sure.. for not uttering even a single word in support of CBI inquiry for Sushant’s case.. it’s so sad,” said a user.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!