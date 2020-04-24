Kajol Is Missing Her Mom Tanuja Amidst Lockdown, Says, “It’s All Our 45 Day Quarantine Anniversary”

Actress Kajol is badly missing her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with her mother.

“Friday…miss my mom. It’s all our 45 day quarantine anniversary,” Kajol captioned the image.

Many fans left heart emojis on the mother-daughter’s picture.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with Netflix’s film “Tribhanga”, which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Actors Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!