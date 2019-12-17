Kajol Almost Made A Funny Faux Pas & You Cannot Miss It

Bollywood actress Kajol had a crazy faux pas moment over the weekend.

It happened when she stepped out for dinner at a happening restaurant in Mumbai’s Juhu area. As she was leaving for home after dinner, Kajol inadvertently almost stepped into the wrong car!

It was thanks to the posse of shutterbugs, who had gathered around clicking the celebrities, that Kajol realised her gaffe.

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

She will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and has been appreciated for her parts in the trailer. The highlight point of the film has to be Kajol coming together with husband Ajay Devgn. The two will be seen playing man and wife, where Ajay will be seen playing Tanaji Malusare and Kajol will essay the role of his wife Savitribai.

Talking about working with Kajol on the film to Hindustan Times, Ajay said, “I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate.”

While she will also be seen in Tribangha alongside Mithila Palkar, Tanhaji is a period war drama and is set to hit the big screen on January 10, 2020.

