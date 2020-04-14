Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani Bags A Biggie In Tollywood?

Kiara Advani is on a roll after delivering big successful films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. She is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actresses at present. Now, as per the latest reports that are flowing in, she is all set to star in another Tollywood biggie after Bharat One Nenu.

The Guilty actress has reportedly signed a movie opposite Ram Charan. Earlier there were rumours that Kiara won’t star in south films now. However, in an interview with Telugu cinema, the actress has called the rumours baseless.

She stated, “I by no means rejected any Telugu movie. The one difficulty is I’ve my arms full in Bollywood. Adjusting dates is the principle downside however I’ll signal a film in Tollywood fairly quickly”.

She added, “I’m fortunate to have started working with superstars like Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan. “I’ve nice expertise working with them. Mahesh Babu is the friendliest famous person. Ram Charan has changed into my buddy. I wish to be a pan-Indian actress who does all types of cinema”.

Reportedly Kiara is also being considered for Mahesh Babu’s next movie to be directed by Parasuram.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Netflix’s Guilty produced by Karan Johar. Kiara will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kartik Aaryan.

