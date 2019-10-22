Kabir Khan: “There Should Not Be Any Censorship & The Film Certification Board”

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan was present at the ongoing Jio MAMI Film Festival. The director while speaking about censorship and the need for it in Cinema said that there should not be such thing as censorship or film certification.

The discussion about censorship was a detailed one and had Ayushamnn Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on the panel too. The interactive session was named Cinema As Agent Of Change.

Kabir further said, “There should not be any censorship and the film certification board if they feel that a certain kind of content is not suitable for a certain age group, they can bring more ratings instead of just ‘U’, ‘A’, ‘U/A’. But they should not be censoring films. Censorship sometimes creates the most idiotic situations.”

Further, when he was asked about the topic of toxic masculinity in films such as Kabir Sing, Kabir Khan said, “If a character has toxic masculinity, that is not the problem. It is ultimately about I (the filmmaker) show him in the film. That matters. Am I glorifying him or showing him as a broken piece? It also depends on how the audience perceives it.”

Kabir also expressed how it all depends on what the filmmaker says at the end. “I feel politically incorrect people are damn exciting, so creating such a character is interesting. But it all depends on what comment a filmmaker is making using such a character at the end of the film.”

Kabir Khan is now in the post-production stage of his ambitious project ’83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film is based on India’s iconic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. While Ranveer embodies the legendary cricketer. 83’ is set for a release on April 10, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!