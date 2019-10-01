JUST IN! Anil Kapoor Replaces Ajay Devgn In Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

Kamal Haasan’s Indian was a rage when it was released back in 1996. Indian 2 is on the cards and the first schedule has already been shot in Andhra Pradesh. Sri Perumbudur in Tamil Nadu is the location where second schedule is taking place and it’s going on with full swing. After the Ajay Devgn, another casting rumour has been surfacing on the internet.

There’s a photo of Anil Kapoor with Indian 2 director Shankar in which it seems both are having a conversation. Now, fans were early to judge that they’re talking about the film and Anil will surely be a part of the film. It’s also been said that the actor went to Chennai to meet Shankar and discuss the film.

It’s all hearsay at the moment and there’s no official confirmation regarding anything. All of this should be taken with a pinch of salt but it could be really exciting to see Anil reuniting with Shankar post Nayak. Both of them have previously worked together in the critically acclaimed and TV’s blockbuster Nayak.

Before Anil, Ajay Devgn was supposed to play the antagonist in the film but due to delay in the shooting he had to leave the project because of other prior commitments. Ajay Devgn, too, has his platter full with various interesting movies in Tanhaji, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan and Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor.

Indian 2 will mark the return of Kamal Haasan as ruthless vigilante Senapathy, a character that became popular on the release of the first film in 1996.

The first-look poster of Indian 2 was released earlier this year on the occasion of Pongal. The poster features Karma displaying Varma Kalai skills in his avatar as the octogenarian vigilante, Senapathy.

