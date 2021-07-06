Jonita Gandhi Is Hoping Fans To React Well For Her First Independent Punjabi Track 'Mera Jee Karda'

Singer Jonita Gandhi has come up with her latest Punjab single “Mera jee karda”.

Advertisement

“I really enjoy singing in Punjabi, so I had fun singing Mera jee karda. It’s one of my first independent releases in Punjabi and I hope people react well to my voice in this song,” Jonita said.

Advertisement

For the independent single, Jonita Gandhi has collaborated with singer Deep Jandu. The lyrics have been penned by Akal Inder, while J. Statik has composed the music.

Opening up on her collaboration with Deep Jandu, Jonita Gandhi said: “When Deep reached out to collaborate, he was in Canada and I was in India at the time, so the creative process, recording and mix happened remotely. Thankfully by the time we shot for the video, I was home in Toronto. It was a lot of fun to work with Deep and his entire team.”

The video directed by Diljot Garcha features Jonita and Deep.

“This was the first full-fledged music video I’ve shot in Canada and it was a different experience than what I’m used to in India. I had such a great time and met some really amazing people in the process. Shoutout to the whole crew!” Jonita Gandhi further expressed.

“Mera jee karda” released on YouTube on July 5.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Groove To Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral ‘Feelings’ Video & They Can’t Be More Perfect!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube