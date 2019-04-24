John Abraham To Work With #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan?

Last year, amidst the heat of #MeToo wave across the country, many renowned personalities from Indian film industry found their name in the list of accused. Celebrities like Nana Patekar, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath, faced the outburst upon the allegations, while some the accused even faced the legal trouble. Amongst all such alleged names, filmmaker Sajid Khan is one who paid a hefty price as he lost out on his much-awaited project, Housefull 4.

Owing to the #MeToo accusations, The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association ends up putting a one year ban on Sajid Khan. Now as per the report in Mid-Day, the filmmaker has pitched a script to John Abraham’s production house and set to start the work once the ban is lifted.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

It is also learnt that the movie is a comedy and will star John Abraham in a lead. Currently, the actor is busy with the shoot of Pagalpanti in London.

While talking to Hitlist, Sajid shared, “I am under suspension and not working for the last six months. I want to respectfully finish it and then consider work.”

When asked about the same, the production house denied the news, but an actor close to Sajid stated that the filmmaker will be a part of the project, once he gets over the legal trouble of #MeToo allegations.

Actress Saloni Chopra, who had accused Sajid Khan of inappropriate behaviour, is glad the change has begun with the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) suspending the filmmaker for a year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!