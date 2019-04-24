Akshay Kumar Shows Some Hilarious Memes To PM Narendra Modi; Here’s How He Reacted!

Akshay Kumar interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently and both of them had a really fun and non-political interaction. Announcing the same on Twitter, Akshay posted a video clip and wrote-

Do you ever wonder whether PM Modi manages to laugh during the heat of the election campaign? You’ll get the answer tomorrow at 9 am @ANI, in an informal and non-political conversation that I got the chance to do with @narendramodi ji. Do watch!

The full interview is out now on the Official Facebook page of Narendra Modi and there are many moments in the video worth talking about.

We’ve all seen memes on Narendra Modi floating all around the social media. Akshay showed some of those memes to Modi and asked him how does he react when he sees them. Showing him one meme in which all the Bollywood fraternity members are standing by him with “Jai Shree Ram” written on their forehead, Akshay asked Modi if he has seen this meme. Modi who immediately laughed seeing the meme said that he is seeing it for the first time.

When Akshay asked Modi how does he feels after seeing these memes, he said, “I enjoy it. I see creativity more than Modi in these memes and I appreciate the way they think and create memes in a fraction of second”.

He further said, “The biggest benefit of social media is that we get to see a common man’s creativity”

Akshay continued and said, “I can notice that people will make memes even after seeing our interaction. You might be already ready but it will be first time for me.”

Modi laughed and then said, “There are some people who create jokes and memes with intentions to hurt you. At that time if you keep yourself balanced and silent then you destroy all their plans. You make them sleepless. If you react or respond then they enjoy it but if you ignore they go sleepless and thinks that Modi doesn’t care.”

What are your thoughts on it?

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari which earned more than 150 crores net at the Box Office and proved to be a Hit. He is all set to start the promotions of his upcoming film Good News.

