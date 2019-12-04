Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Is Gujarati Ranveer Singh’s First Look Inspired By Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns?

Ranveer Singh surprised everyone with his first look from Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The audience couldn’t stop gushing about how interesting Ranveer looked in his Gujarati avatar. But interestingly, it also is reminding the netizens of Kangana Ranaut’s look from Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Yes, if you haven’t noticed it yet. There are quite a few similarities between Ranveer Singh’s first look poster and a poster of Kangana’s film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Both the posters exhibit a group of women who have covered their faces with a veil. The women are seen standing behind the main lead in a similar manner too.

This was first noticed by a netizen on Twitter. Going by the name, Nazmul Hossain, he tweeted a collage of Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first look and the Tanu Weds Manu Returns poster together, drawing a comparison between the two. He captioned his tweet as, “Idea can come from anywhere#JayeshBhaiJordaar.”

Talking about Ranveer’s poster, Ranveer Singh looks amazing in an old school avatar. He can be seen wearing a mustard polo T-shirt with polka dots and black patches on the colour and the pocket, along with grey jeans. All the accessories, starting from the belt to the rings on the fingers and the gold watch, give the typical Gujarati essence.

Previously, the actor had called it a “miracle script”. The project, a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered director Divyang Thakkar, who’s marking his debut with the movie.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be Ranveer’s next release after ’83, in which the actor will be seen as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

