Jawaani Jaaneman Fame Alaya F: “I Was Told To Be Nice To Everyone”

The beautiful actress Alaya F is currently rejoicing the success of her film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress grabbed the limelight just with her debut film recently which hit the screens on 31st January 2020 in which she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Alaya F played an interesting role in her debut film which many actresses would have hesitated to take, yet she completely aced the role and set a benchmark.

Recently the actress told us how acting created a huge impact on her. She said “I was told to work hard and not worry about results. More importantly, I was told to be nice to everyone. I’ve always been vocal with my words and emotions and choices. Now, as an actor, I realize every emotion I needed to experience. I have been allowed to express.”

Alaya F when challenged loves to prove herself. She is known to have raging hot passion and blazing dedication that helps her to constantly make the fire of her acting grow bigger and stronger.

Alaya’s next will be Puja Entertainment’s film where more details are yet to be announced.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!