Javed Akhtar On Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Row: “Her Very Existence Proves That Talent Never Goes Waste”

Javed Akhtar has something to say about Kangana Ranaut. The actress looks like the torchbearer of the nepotism debate in Bollywood. And this debate has begun yet again with new fervour after the untimely death by suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now taking his stand on the matter of “Insiders VS Outsiders” in Bollywood is veteran lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar has decided to respond to the nepotism claims made by the Manikarnika actress and her team. Speaking to veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for India Today India Tomorrow, Akhtar said that every industry, in a way, is nepotistic.

Mr. Akhtar also said the fact that Kangana Ranaut is so successful today in itself is proof that this industry does give chance to talent. “Her very existence proves that talent never goes waste. And she is an outsider.” He said.

Further sharing his views on the nepotism debate, Javed Akhtar said, “It is true that somebody who is born to a film family has a sort of foot in the door. But that’s about it. There is no rigging possible in this industry because ultimately the vote comes from the audience. Karan Johar is Karan Johar not because his father Yash Johar gave him a break, but because he is talented. If a father giving his son opportunity is nepotism then every industrialist is a nepotist.”

Meanwhile Kangana Ranaut has also made claims that she shall be returning her Padma Shri award if she failed to prove her claims in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The actress’ team also recently confirmed that though Ranaut was willing to give a statement on SSR’s suicide. The Mumbai Police is not responding to her requests.

