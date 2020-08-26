Jatin Rajguru Who Used To Manage Bipasha Basu, Sunny Deol & Many Other Celebs Passes Away Due To Cancer

One time star secretary Jatin Rajguru has passed away due to cancer. He looked after the work of many big stars including Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Divya Bharti, Tabu, Bipasha Basu, Aishwarya Rai, Dino Morea, Karishma and Kareena Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Ameesha Patel and John Abraham.

His office at Dakshina Murti near Juhu Circle was always surrounded by producers and directors. He was soft spoken person and was always producer friendly.

Jatin Rajguru was the first manager of Bipasha Basu when she started her journey in Bollywood. She took to her Instagram and expressed her grief. She posted, “Jatin ji was my first manager right in the beginning of my journey as an actor. Very soon he became my family. He was such a source of strength to me always. We had different ways of looking at things but still we always worked as a solid team together.”

She also added, “Today I feel sometimes we all take life for granted. We think it’s for forever. Last few weeks I have been remembering him so fondly and talking about him in all my interviews too… about my growth as an actor with his constant care … sweet funny old stories. Wish I stayed more connected instead of the rare messages to each other only on occasions. Remembering this gem of a person in my life… Jatin ji you will always be remembered fondly . Thank you . RIP 🙏May god give strength to the family.”

Director of OMG! Oh My God took to Twitter to mourn about the loss. He tweeted, “RIP #JatinRajGuru. Om Shanti.”

May his soul rest in eternal peace!

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 5 Doctors Who Conducted Autopsy MISSING?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube