Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Call It Quits & The Reason Is SHOCKING!

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter impressed everyone with their first on-screen performance in Dhadak. Their chemistry was something everyone fell in love with and it led to speculations that the two were dating. While they might have not admitted it in public, their offscreen chemistry, their dinners and hangout sessions proved that the two were madly in love with each other.

However, this secret relationship has hit the rock bottom and it is said that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have finally called it quits. Reasons for the breakup include their focus on their careers and the fact that the two budding actors just want to concentrate on work that the relationship.

But is this just the case? According to the Deccan Chronicle, “Just two young ambitious people who need to focus on their careers rather than on love. That’s it. Ishaan’s attentions were getting too much for Janhvi. It was okay for him to hang around her when they were promoting Dhadak, but when Janhvi was promoting Ghost Stories, Ishaan would land up at the venue, embarrassing the hell out of Janhvi.”

The report also suggested that it was Janhvi who broke up with Ishaan leaving him deeply hurt. Janhvi seems to have even moved on from the relationship. She was recently pictured with rumoured boyfriend Akshat Rajan during her vacation in Lonavala.

Earlier, a source also revealed that Ishaan is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he gets to see Janhvi. He even makes every attempt possible to bump into her and goes to events, parties expecting to bump into Janhvi. On the contrary, Janhvi is doing everything possible to avoid her Dhadak co-star.

On the work front, Janhvi’s kitty is filled with promising projects. She has Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshaya. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl and Karan Johar’s Takht.

As for Ishaan, he will be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy alongside Tabu.

