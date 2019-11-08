Janhvi Kapoor Asks Paparazzi, “Camera Off Kar Dijiye” As She Helps An Underprivileged Girl Child

Janhvi Kapoor has always been paparazzi’s favourite. Wherever the actress goes, the paps never leave a chance to click her photos. Whether it’s gym, dance classes or even lunch outings with family or friends, the shutterbugs are always there to capture her photos.

However, sometimes, so many cameras following stars everywhere can be irksome to the stars. There have been many instances where Bollywood celebs have to the paps to shut the cameras or not follow them everywhere and click pics without their consent.

Something similar happened recently when Janhvi Kapoor was helping an underprivileged child in Mumbai recently. The paparazzi were capturing how the Dhadak actress was giving a biscuit to the girl but she wasn’t comfortable with the cameras. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page, the actress tells the media, “Ek second ke liye off kar dijiye. Bahut ajeeb lagta hai har baar. (Switch off the cameras for a second. It feels weird every time.).”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is a part of a horror-comedy titled Roohi Afza, alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic which also stars Pankaj Tripathi. The actress also has Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.

