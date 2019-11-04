Jacqueline Fernandez: “I See New Scripts Coming My Way That Didn’t Really Come To Me Earlier”

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most prominent actresses out there, the actress is always open to trying new things in life and has ventured into various types of content like starting her own youtube channel and even making her digital debut on OTT platforms like Netflix. Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of many films and has now ventured into OTT films with Drive. Jacqueline Fernandez is also a part of Farah Khan’s Mrs Serial Killer.

In an interview with a leading daily, Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about the changes in the film industry in terms variety, the actress shares, “There is a huge change in the film industry in terms of roles for women also because of the advent of the digital medium.”

She further adds, “Content has a much wider variety, now there are many more roles for everyone. I am excited about it and glad that there is a shift. I see new, different scripts coming my way and interesting things that didn’t really come to me earlier,” she says. The one drawback? “It is difficult to choose now,” said the Drive actress.

Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the movie Drive which recently released on Netflix and is all set for the upcoming movie Ms. Serial Killer which will also stream on the same platform.

The actress also started a Youtube channel where she shares bits of her personal life with her fans and the always keeps the fans motivated by her positivity.

