While we are trying to adapt to new normal, from donning the chef’s hat to doing our own household chores, everyone has become self-reliant and independent in some way or the other. Bollywood’s Miss Sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez has also become AtmaNirbhar.

Advertisement

From running her own errands to doing her own makeup, Jacqueline has experienced a lot. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, she revealed how she finds her experience liberating and refreshing. She even went to make a short film that was edited and directed by her.

Advertisement

Sharing her thoughts, she said, “As actors, we’re extremely spoilt; we’re always surrounded by a team of artists who ensure our makeup is done and not a hair is out of place. Having to do it myself was not only interesting, but it also made me appreciate the smaller things in life that we often take for granted.”

Adding furthermore and sharing thoughts on working relentlessly amidst this lockdown she said, “I’ve been working since I was 14, so I don’t really know what a day off is like. Editing and directing this film was a lot of fun. I have my tripod and lighting equipment at home, shooting content by myself and being self-sufficient has been a liberating experience.”

Apart from this, Jacqueline also launched an online dance competition in May, which gave an opportunity to all dance lovers to show their moves at the comfort of their homes.

Making the most of the lockdown and using it productively, Jacqueline’s positives approach to life is encouraging and motivating to all her fans.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pawan Kripalani, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. She will also feature in ‘Kick 2’ alongside Salman Khan, and will also be a part of movie ‘Attack’.

Must Read: International Coffee Day: Sharad Malhotra, Jasmin Bhasin & Others On Their Caffeine Love

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube