Jacqueline Fernandez Receives The Cutest Ever Gift From Her Youngest Fan!

Jacqueline Fernandez is amongst the most chilled out ladies in Bollywood. Apart from her on-screen appearance, the actress is widely popular amongst the audience due to her humble nature.

Jacqueline is quite active on social media platforms and recently, she shared an endearing message received from a fan. She posted an Instagram story with a picture of a paper, which had “Jacqueline I love you so much” written over it. It also comprised of a very cute drawing of a girl with two ponytails.

Recently, the actress spent quality time with the kids in NGO and grooved to her popular songs with them.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she is a sensitive person and negative comments on social media do affect her.

Jacqueline expressed her views when she appeared with Kartik Aaryan on Colors Infinity’s “BFFs with Vogue – Season 3“, read a statement.

Host Neha Dhupia asked Kartik if he reads his comments and when the actor said ‘yes’, she asked: “What happens, not all of them are nice, I know, that’s what happens on social media. There’s no way you have 100 percent compliments”.

Kartik said: “Mine is almost 99 percent nice. But even two comments out of 10 comments…”

Adding to this, Jacqueline said: “We have really supportive, good fans and I love my people on Instagram. But there will be like, it could be one comment, one person saying something and I’ll be like, ‘Why do you say that?'”

