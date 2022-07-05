Actor Shayank Shukla who was seen in ‘Jabriya Jodi’, web show ‘Sunflower’ and TV show ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ will next be seen in the film ‘Goodbye’ directed by Vikas Behl which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

Sharing about how he landed the role he says: “So, I worked with Vikas Behl in a web show called Sunflower, I think he liked my work, and for ‘Goodbye’, I directly got a call from his direction team. So yeah, this is my second project with him. And with time I’ve understood his vision as well. He is one of the brilliant directors of our industry and has given us such amazing movies to watch.”

Calling it a lifetime memory, Shayank shares his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan and others.

He says: “In this project, I got an opportunity which has become a lifetime memory for me because here I’m performing with Amitabh Bachchan Sir, which is a dream come true moment for me as an actor and as a fan as we all have grown up watching him onscreen and imitating his dialogues.”

“I feel blessed working with him. In this film there are actors like Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta Ma’am, Ashish Vidyarthi Sir, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati & Elli Avram, it was a good and fun experience shooting with them as well,” he adds.

The actor also has a few OTT projects lined up such as ‘Jaadugar’, ‘The Cancer Bitch’ and ‘Dhan-Aabad’.

Describing how OTT has helped actors like him in terms of work, he shares: “OTT is no less than any blessing I feel, because now so many doors (in terms of work) have opened for so many talents out there in every sense.”

“Not only for actors, but for musicians, directors, writers and many more departments. Also I feel everybody (audience) is actually evolving themselves with different platforms, whether it’s kids, youngsters and adults. There’s so much content available worth enjoying according to their comfort. And I feel this is the reason why makers are making more and more content and actors like me are getting more and more opportunities to represent our talent,” he concludes.

