Jaan: Mithun Chakraborthy To Play A Baddie In Prabhas & Poojas Hegde’s Period Love Story?

Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas who was last seen in the action-drama Saaho has been making headlines following his next, Jaan. The period drama which is being helmed by filmmaker Radha Krishna has Bollywood beauty, Pooja Hegde, as its leading lady.

Reportedly, Bollywood veteran actor and two times National award-winning actor Mithun Chakraborthy has also been roped in to play the role of an antagonist in the Prabhas starrer.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

More about Jaan, if reports are to be believed, the film will have Prabhas as a palm reader, and Pooja Hegde as a school teacher. Prabhas might even have a dual role of father and son in the period love story.

Jaan also has Hindi actress Bhagyashree in a key role.

As per various reports, the period love story is currently being shot at Ramoji studios in Hyderabad. The Prabhas starrer will be a trilingual, as it will release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

The Prabhas starrer is bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies. The film is slated to hit big screens later this year.

