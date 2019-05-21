It’s A Wrap For Rajkummar Rao & Mouni Roy’s Made In China!

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film Made in China.

Mouni on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a series of photographs from the film’s wrap up party. The two actors can be seen cutting a cake which has “Film wrap Made in China” written on it.

The actress captioned the image: “Oh what a trip! ‘Made in China‘”

View this post on Instagram Oh what a trippppp! ❤️MADE IN CHINA❤️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 19, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

“Made in China” is being directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film will feature Rajkummar as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni as a feisty wife.

It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama “Wrong Side Raju” bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

The film is slated to release on August 30.

