It’s been nine-years in the industry for actress Sonakshi Sinha and yet says she does not know where time flew because for her it “feels like just yesterday”.

Sinha made her debut in the 2010 with“Dabangg”, where she was paired opposite superstar Salman Khan.

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to pen a heart warming note on her B-Town journey so far!

Sona’s post read, “Nine years back, 10th September 2010, was the day ‘Dabangg‘ released which means it was the day I started this amazing journey of being an actor and being able to entertain you all. Honestly, I don’t even know where all this time flew because it feels like just yesterday.”

Sonakshi; who is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, has multiple films such as “Rowdy Rathore”, “Son of Sardaar”, “Dabangg 2”, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”, “Lootera” and “Akira” to her credit.

Sona is currently busy shooting for the third installment of the “Dabangg” franchise which will see her reprise her iconic character of Rajjo. The film is being directed by Prabhudheva and will also mark the debut of actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

