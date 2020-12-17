Actor Ishtiyak Khan is happy that his film with late actor Om Puri will release soon. Even though Om Puri is no more to witness the premiere of the film, Ishtiyak says actors and their acting skills never die.

Advertisement

Titled “Omprakash Zindabad”, the film in question is the late Puri’s last film and is scheduled to release on December 18.

Advertisement

“I’m really happy that the film is releasing. I’m grateful that our hard work, and this important subject will be reaching to the audience. It is very relevant,” said Ishtiyak.

The Ranjeet Gupta directorial, which is set in Uttar Pradesh, will show how a lower caste daily wager Ram Bhajan, who wants to earn more money, tries to misuse a government scheme.

“I’m very happy that I got to work with the legendary actor Om Puri. His voice is unforgettable. Too many memories are attached to this film. Actors and their acting skills never die. They forever remain with the audience. Om Puri sir was such an incredible actor,” said Ishtiyak.

Late actor Om Puri’s last film, Omprakash Zindabad, is set to release on December 18 in theatres, and his wife Nandita is glad.

The title of the film was changed from “Rambhajjan Zindabad” to “Omprakash Zindabad” as a tribute to the late actor, Om Puri.

“It feels good to see his last film released in theatres. This film was shot in Lucknow five years ago and I am glad that it’s getting a theatrical release now and I wish the makers the best,” said Nandita.

“I’m so glad that the makers are dedicating it to Omji. I remember him filming in Lucknow and despite having typhoid, finishing the shoot on time,” Nandita added.

The film is produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta. Besides, Om Puri, the film also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain.

Meanwhile, late actor Om Puri was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the third India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB 2020).

The Best Feature Film Award went to the Malayalam film “Kaanthi”, which narrates the story of a blind tribal girl and her mother’s attempts to get treatment for the girl. The film showcased the love between the mother and daughter as well as bureaucratic woes.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Makes It To The Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Worldwide Celebs Again With Earnings Of $48.5 Million

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube