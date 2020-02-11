Ishaan Khatter Reveals The Release Date Of His Mira Nair Helmed BBC’s Mini-Series A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy, the BBC mini-series starring Ishaan Khatter and directed by Mira Nair is one of the most awaited ones for the fans of the director. While it has a decent buzz around itself, Ishaan revealed the release date of the series and also gave out the first poster of the same.

A Suitable Boy based on the book by the same name written by Vikram Seth is set to release in Summer 2020. Ishaan in an Instagram post wrote, “coming your way summer 2020#ASuitableBoy#bbcshowcase.”

Ishaan also shared the poster which has him and Tanya Maniktala in it. Both the actors can be seen in a half close-up sporting their smiles. The poster is simple yet elegant. The adaptation penned by Andrew Davies, stars Tabu, Tanya, Rasika Duggal and Ram Kapoor alongside Ishaan.

In the series, Ishaan plays the role of Maan Kapoor, a boy who falls for a courtesan Saaeda Bai played by the forever beautiful Tabu. The makers have already shared the first glimpses of the show. Where we saw Ishaan and Tabu engrossed in each other’s gaze in a set up that looked period-appropriate and beautiful. The other has Tanya getting ready looking ethereal in a white saree.

The fans are super curious about the show and what it unfolds. Seems like the wait is almost over and the series will be out in summer 2020.

Apart from A Suitable Boy, Ishaan also has Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday directed by Maqbool Khan.

