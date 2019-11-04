Isha Koppikar REVEALS Her Casting Couch Experience: “An Actor Wanted To Meet Me Alone”

The Khallas girl, Isha Koppikar has been missing from the silver screen from quite a long time now. She rose to fame in Bollywood with a very famous song titled ‘Khallas’ from Company also starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi. She has done quite a handful films in Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. But she finally sat down for a chat and talked about the industry and even talked about her casting couch experience.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed about her casting couch experience and said that she has been a victim too. “Yes, I have been propositioned. One producer told me, ‘This film is happening. Call up this actor, you need to be in the good books of actors. So I called him. He’s told me his full timetable. He’s an early morning person and he goes to the gym at this time. He asked me to meet him in between his dubbing and something he was doing.”

She further said, “He asked me who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, ‘Don’t come with anybody’. I was not 15 or 16 then. I knew what was happening. So I told him, ‘I am not free tomorrow, I’ll let you know’.

“I immediately called up the producer and told him that he should cast me for my talent. But then, I can’t be forced into doing all these things for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of people. When a woman says no, they can’t take it,” Isha further added.

She was typecasted as the item girl in Bollywood. When asked about nepotism she revealed that she also got replaced by powerful people and their phone calls to producers. “A lot of times I was about to get a role. But someone would call and their daughter or the starlet would get the film. Or if someone is with someone – whether she is his muse or girlfriend, she has got the role. So I have been hit by nepotism a few times.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!