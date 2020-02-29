Is Athiya Shetty The Next Raging Fashionista Of Bollywood?

Allow us to start this blog with a funny statement—We are all up for Nepotism! Yes! you read it right! We actually don’t mind nepotism prevailing in the Bollywood and fashion world, provided it gives us some good results.

Though we completely believe that nepotism actually comes in the way of real talent but we also can’t deny the fact that it has given us gems like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshaye Khanna and many more. Hence, taking everything in the stride—good or bad, we believe that nepotism is sometimes also good.

Since we are already talking about the good results that we have got; all thanks to nepo! Let us bring you to the main topic of discussion-Athiya Shetty!

We absolutely know that the girl hasn’t got some serious acting chops but come on! Bollywood isn’t just about acting; it is also about making the right fashion choices and this B-town beauty has successfully done it time and again.

Scroll through her Instagram profile and you will realize that this young actor is actually the next Diva in the making.

Be it the gowns, the florals, Denims, tanks or women watches in India, fashion industry is definitely smitten by her charm.

So, is Athiya really the next raging fashionista of the B-town, well, we have some right reasons why!

The indispensable tank tops

If there is one actor who can carry the tank tops with as much panache as Sonam Kapoor ,then it has to be Athiya Shetty. The best thing is how Athiya pairs it up with other accessories such as the tattered denims, shorts, and summer glasses which absolutely looks uber cool. We also like the way she matches it with her favorite Timex Celestial Opulence watch. The watch, she claims is her latest favorite accessory. With premium Swarovski crystals on the dial, paired with a beautiful leather strap and automatic movement, the watch does stand a class apart. It looks amazing with each of the outfits that she dons. Planning to buy watches in India? Do it like Athiya and get yourself a Timex.

She knows how to accessorize

To put it straight—Athiya knows how to balance her accessory choices! You can witness her going ahead with conservative small earrings, a well-structured tote or briefcase, and charming minimalist pendants on some occasions. And on some other days, you can also see her pair up a fine silk scarf with her sun-kissed dress. What we truly like about her fashion choices is that she keeps it on point without going OTT ever!

Straight and simple footwear choices

Athiya’s footwear guide can be summarized in just two words—comfy and chic! Pumps and closed-toed heels in black and pastel hues are her pick for day dates and if she is going for something conservative, she either goes for complete flats or heels. The best thing about her footwear style statement is that she always keeps up with balance and never divulges into extremes.

Her conservative sartorial charm

A sleeveless A-line gown or Jumpsuit with embroidered resham work in floral or vine motifs is a sure shot way to make a first good impression and Athiya is all so good at that. But what we truly like about her is the traditional gowns that she dons with such panache and oozes such oomph out of them. The best part is rather than pairing it up with traditional chunky bangles, she keeps it simple and clean with either a bracelet or a wrist watch.

