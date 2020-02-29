Go Goa Gone 2: Not Zombies, But Aliens Will Be The Bad Guys This Time

The announcement of Go Goa Gone 2 took the internet with a storm and the fans of the prequel were left excited. While the Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu helmed had zombies, the sequel is said to have Aliens in the centre of it all. And it is not us speculating it but producer Dinesh Vijan himself has confirmed it.

Eros Internationals and Maddock Films recently announced the sequel to their 2013 hit zombie drama Go Goa Gone that starred Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta. The sequel will reboot all the actor but this time the problem will not be zombies. According to Dinesh, the group will be pitched against aliens this time and this piece has left us excited.

According to a report in Republic, Dinesh said, “The team of ‘Roohi Afzana’ is writing the sequel. The writer came up with the idea and I loved it and then we developed it. Eros said let’s announce it and we did. We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new.”

He added, “Zombie element won’t be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey.”

While the actors will revive their characters, Dinesh confirmed that they are yet to approach them. He said, “We haven’t approached the actors yet. The intend is to get everybody. They should be happy and like the role. There will be two new additions to the cast – one male and female. It will start by the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, the film will be a comedy-drama directed by Raj and DK, set to hit the big screens in March 2021.

