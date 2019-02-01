Is Akshay Kumar Starrer Sooryavanshi A Remake Of Tamil Film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru? Rohit Shetty Answers!

In Simmba, director Rohit Shetty proclaimed unofficially about his next collaboration with superstar Akshay Kumar for Sooryavanshi. It was being said that the movie will be the remake of Tamil hit, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which featured Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh. Now, finally the director has cleared the air on his upcoming with Akshay.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty denied all the reports of the remake as untrue and baseless and also said that the movie will be made with an original story.

The Statement reads- “News that Rohit Shetty has bought rights of a Tamil film for Sooryavanshi is untrue and baseless. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is an original story and not inspired from any film.”

Sooryavanshi brings back Akshay Kumar in a cop role after Rowdy Rathore and is expected to go on floors by mid-year.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has showered praises on actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui after watching his portrayal of late Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray in the forthcoming release “Thackeray“, saying he is an outstanding actor.

Rohit was interacting with the media at the special screening of the film on Wednesday. He said, “Nawaz is an outstanding actor and I think everyone says the same thing about him after the release of each of his films”.

“There were a few scenes where the makers have shown young Balasaheb’s life and in those scenes, he was looking exactly like the late Shiv Sena supremo”.

“It’s a job full of responsibility for an actor to pull off a character of a public figure. But Nawaz has portrayed Balasaheb fabulously.”

Talking about the film, the filmmaker said: “Obviously being born and brought up in Mumbai, we know about Balasaheb Thackeray and I know the family personally”.

