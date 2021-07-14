Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, took to social media on Wednesday sharing a video clip of actress Tripti Dimri, his co-star in the upcoming film “Qala”.

“Trying her best xD. Qala coming soon. Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my words,” wrote Babil on Instagram.

In the video clip, Tripti is seen walking on snow in the mountains. She is dressed in a red overcoat, a black top, black bottoms, and blue gloves.

Tripti replied to Babil’s post: “Hahaha you’re the sweetest. Imagine this with *Duniya hasseno ka mela playing in the background (me as Bobby Deol).”

Babil and Tripti’s film “Qala” is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, and produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma.

Babil Khan, son of late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, has shared that Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal always inspires him.

Babil on Sunday morning shared a picture of Vicky on his Instagram story. The image was first posted by the “Uri: The Surgical Strike actor on Saturday, where he recalled the memory of his first audition in 2012.

In the image, Vicky is seen holding an audition whiteboard wearing a white T-shirt.

Babil wrote on the image: “@vickykaushal09 always inspiring me, bohot saara pyaar aapko (lots of love to you).”

Babil Khan took to social media on Saturday introducing his new pup.

“Our newest member of the family, Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla’s first visit to the vet,” wrote Babil on his Instagram page.

In the pictures posted on social media, Babil is seen carrying the little puppy in a basket to the veterinary doctor. Casually dressed in a grey T-shirt, Babil bears a strong resemblance to his father Irrfan.

Minutes after Babil shared the picture on Instagram, the post flooded with comments.

Actress Achint Kaur wrote: “Adorable.”

Model Adlinne Castelino commented: “Oh so cute.”

Actress Toranj Kavyon commented with heart emojis.

