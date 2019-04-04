Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Radhika Madan Starrer Hindi Medium 2 To Kick-Start Next Week!

After much anticipation, the work on Hindi Medium 2 is all set to start in full swing. The prequel was a satirical take on the Indian education system and featured a pairing of Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles. Apparently, the joining of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a female lead has sparked excitement amongst the movie buffs.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, the first shooting schedule with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan to kick start in Rajasthan, next week. A source close to the development states, “Irrfan and Radhika started prep a while ago and are looking forward to kick off the first schedule in Rajasthan. It’s an important portion after which they will take off for the international schedule. It was initially planned to be set in the US but will now take place in London for which the team recently conducted a recce”, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Hindi Medium 2 will feature Radhika Madan as teen daughter of Irrfan and Kareena. It will be directed by Cocktail fame Homi Adajania.

The film fraternity welcomed Irrfan Khan back with open arms as the actor, who was lying low for months following neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis and treatment, took to social media to express gratitude to those who gave him love and support to help him get through his tough phase.

Celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Guneet Monga and Randeep Hooda among many others welcomed Irrfan.

In an emotional note posted on his social media account on Wednesday, Irrfan shared his thoughts on the prayers, blessings and love he received while he was fighting the ailment in London.

