Inside Photos From Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Party! Was Ranbir Kapoor There?

It’s 26th birthday for the reigning queen of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt. At such an age, she has achieved multiple milestones in her career. She is a mutual favourite of Critics’ as well as the audience and this is a rare feat to achieve. She celebrated her birthday with close friends and the inside photos are coming out.

Alia Bhatt’s friends Anushka and Akanksha Ranjan and Masaba Gupta and parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt were present with her last night for a small get-together. Check out the photos that are posted on Instagram by her friends:

There was a cake cutting ceremony and all her girlfriends sang the birthday song for her. It’s also been said her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, too, were present at the party. No images of them are out yet but you don’t know. Masaba Gupta posted a very sweet message for Alia saying, “You were pure magic since we were babies… and you continue to be pure magic… Happy birthday Alu.”

It’s raining amazing movies for Alia Bhatt. After a mind-blowing Raazi, she won our hearts in Gully Boy and is now all set to impress us in Dharma Productions’ Kalank. It also Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonakshi Sinha. Not just this, Alia also has another magnum opus backed by Dharma in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Yesterday, her presence in SS Rajamouli’s RRR was also announced along with Ajay Devgn. It’s one crazy lineup for the Bhatt Junior.

