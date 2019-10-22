Inside Manish Malhotra’s GRAND Diwali Bash: Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor & Others Grace The Occasion

Festivals brings B-town together isn’t. From Eid gatherings to Diwali Parties, Bollywood’s show-sha is a treat to eyes. Last week, Farah Khan threw a grand Diwali party and Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Pooja Karan Johar were a few attendees. Yesterday, Manish Malhotra threw a grand bash and we had major FOMO moment looking at the pictures of Bollywood celebrities.

Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and actors Nushrat Bharucha, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma were the few attendees from Manish’s party.

From the pictures of the party, it looks like the guests have had a gala time there. Apart from food and drinks, Manish also kept cards to play for the entertainment of his guests. All the stars and posed together for selfies.

In one of the videos, Nushrat was recording it and everyone is wishing Happy Diwali and seems in a really jolly mood.

Nushrat was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and the film was superhit at the box office. Vaani on the other hand was seen in War opposite Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and is the highest grossing movie of this year.

Karan Johar has begun work on his next directorial venture, Takht. The film will star Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

