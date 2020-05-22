IMPPA Urges Members To Clear Dues Of All Employees Including Daily Wage Workers & Technicians

Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has released a statement urging members to clear dues of all employees, including daily wage workers, technicians and artistes. This is crucial at a time when many in the industry find it difficult to make ends meet amid the lockdown, which has been on for over two months in Maharashtra.

The statement reads: “As all members are aware that the situation of the workers, technicians and artistes, who have not yet been paid the dues for their working for our members has become very serious due to further extension of the lockdown by the Government.”

“We are aware that our members are also having liquidity crunch and are facing difficulties, but on humanitarian ground, we request all our members who have taken work from any of their employees, workers, artistes and technicians for any of their productions to clear their dues as much as possible as they are more vulnerable in these trying times and to ensure that they get enough money to fulfil their daily needs.”

“All members are requested to do the needful and pay the dues of their employees, workers, artistes and technicians as soon as possible to enable them to survive with dignity in these difficult times.”

A lot of people have been complaining about social media about not getting remuneration for their work. The issue came to light with the suicide of TV actor Manjit Grewal, who died under the burden of heavy debts. Reportedly he had not been paid for over a year.

Also, TV actor Ashiesh Roy, after recently being hospitalised, had requested fans on Facebook to contribute because he did not have the money for treatment. Given his inability to bear the medical expenses, he subsequently requested the hospital to discharge him.

Recently, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon too took to social media to urge producers of a TV show to clear dues of people who work on their sets.

Kriti shared a video on Instagram where an aged person who claims to be a technician on the sets of the TV soap “Hamari Bahu Silk” is seen alleging non-payment of dues from the producers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!