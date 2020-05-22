Actress Rakul Preet Singh says the lockdown pushed her to do 108 surya namaskars at least two to three times a week.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Rakul Preet is seen practicing the yoga position.

“This lockdown has pushed me to do 108 Surya namaskars at least 2-3 times a week and The feeling post-practice is indescribable #sunsalutation helps you build inner and outer strength, create mind-body balance and churns every organ of your body to release toxins @anshukayoga #morningroutine#balanceoflife,” she captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rakul Preet Singh recently shared that her yoga journey began two years back and since then it has been a joy for her.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photograph of her doing a complicated inversion yoga pose and said that life is all about balance.

On the acting front, Rakul Preet will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar.

Rakul Preet will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2“, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

