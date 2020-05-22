Amitabh Bachchan Doesn’t Know The Meaning Of Christopher Nolan’s Film ‘TENET’, Asks Sujoy Ghosh What It Is!

The trailer of Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet starring Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia and the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Gulabo Sitabo was out on the Internet recently. The netizens witnessed something weird today when Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh got into a conversation on Twitter where Amitabh asked Sujoy, what exactly is ‘Tenet’.

Badla’s director Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that after Tenet, he is excited about Gulabo Sitabo. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the lead role in Gulabo Sitabo said he is clueless about Tenet and asked Sujoy what it is. It appears that Big B’s curiosity over the internet just keeps growing with time.

It all started when Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote – “Tenet yesterday, Gulabo Sitabo today.” To which Amitabh Bachchan replied – “Aie what is Tenet?”.

Sujoy answered Amitabh Bachchan saying, “Films we are eagerly waiting for… but not being shown before official release”. To this Big B replied – “but mera bhi TENET hai .. i have not been shown the final movie,” followed by sad emojis. Sujoy Ghosh then wrote, “sir my tenet is that GS ta fatafati hobey… (Sir my tenet is that Gulabo Sitabo will be huge)”.

The new trailer of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was released on May 21. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clemence Poesy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Along with the Hollywood actors, Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia also plays a pivotal role in the film.

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo released today. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar, it also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film is premiering on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

