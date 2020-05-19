Actress Ileana D’Cruz shared a photograph of herself hugging her mother Samira D’Cruz and said that she’s a big cuddler.

Ileana took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable photograph of the mother-daughter duo. In the image, Ileana and her mother are seen looking at the camera while hugging. The “Rustom” actress is seen pouting.

“Because just one day isn’t enough to celebrate my gorgeous amazing mama… Also…I’m a big cuddler. I apparently make weird faces when I cuddle,” she said.

Recently, Ileana showcased her perfect washboard abs.

Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a boomerang video of herself showcasing her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants. On the image, she wrote: “Post-workout sweaty jiggle.”

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. “The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

